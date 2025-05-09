B.C. restaurant fined $7K for serving minor

Photo: Mikhail Tyrsyna/Unsplash. A B.C. restaurant has been fined $7,000 for serving a minor as liquor inspectors watched.

B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has fined a Vancouver Island restaurant $7,000 for serving a minor.

In his May 5 decision, branch general manager’s delegate Paul Devine said the incident occurred Feb. 2, 2025 at SoCal Restaurant & Lounge in Campbell River.

The business is owned by Linda Ramos.

The infraction was seen by two inspectors and involved a minor employed under the branch’s Minors as Agents Program.

Devine said the inspection took place shortly after 3:30 p.m.

One inspector entered and the minor agent was soon seated nearby.

“The inspector heard the minor agent order a Corona beer,” Devine said. “The server who took the order returned shortly afterwards and placed the beer in front of the minor agent.”

The minor left and one inspector spoke with the manager.

Ramos said she conducts pre-shift meetings with its staff to discuss relevant issues pertaining to the service of alcohol.

She said the service to the minor agent was an isolated event.

“Ms. Ramos testified that while the contravention is admitted, it is not indicative of how the facility is operated,” Devine said.

Ramos said staff are diligent in asking for identification and will ask anyone appearing to be under 30.

Devine said evidence showed extensive training and supervision of new staff on liquor service policies, including the avoidance of the sale of liquor to underage patrons.

Still, he said, there was little follow up on policies, nor was there a method for staff to discuss issues. As such, he said, the restaurant had failed to show it could use a defence of due diligence in the case.

“The licensee stated a preference for a monetary penalty if the defence of due diligence was unsuccessful,” Devine said in fining the business $7,000.