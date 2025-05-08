Vancouver’s luxury housing market stalls as listings rise, buyers hold back

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. A new report about the luxury home market shows a cooling trend for Vancouver condos.

While Vancouver’s luxury housing market appears entrenched in buyer’s territory this spring, according to Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Citing data from the Greater Vancouver Realtors professional association, the brokerage said on Wednesday that residential sales in Metro Vancouver were down 13 per cent in March compared with the same month one year earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of properties listed for sale increased close to 38 per cent during that same period.

Within the City of Vancouver’s luxury market, the first quarter of 2025 saw sales of condos, attached and single-family homes over $4 million decline by 48 per cent year-over-year.

No sales of “ultra-luxury” homes – those $10 million or more – were recorded on Multiple Listings Service during that period, as was the case in the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, $1 million-plus residential sales declined 30 per cent year-over-year, Sotheby’s said.

The $4-million mark is the threshold for “luxury” Sotheby’s uses for Vancouver’s real estate market.

Sotheby’s described Vancouver’s luxury condo market as “soft” during the first quarter, adding buyer’s market conditions “deepened as economic uncertainty discouraged sales activity despite mounting supply.”

The brokerage forecasts that slowing sales will result in a further build-up of inventory.