BC SPCA investigating after dog tethered to vehicle in Costco parking lot

The BC SPCA has launched an investigation after a dog was tethered to a vehicle — in direct sunlight — at a Metro Vancouver Costco parking lot.

A Vancouver man, who did not want to be identified, said he was taking a family trip to a Burnaby Costco on May 5 when he spotted the dog around 3:30 p.m.

“The dog was panting, the dog was scared, the dog looked frightened and skittish,” he recalled.

The dog was tethered with a leash to the rear of a Range Rover. The dog was underneath the vehicle near the muffler, was unable to get into the shade and had no water.

A City of Burnaby animal control officer attended and waited for the owner to return.

Three bylaw violation notices were issued, totalling $300 in fines.

The BC SPCA confirmed it has received concerns about the incident, and that the animal protection team has opened an investigation and reached out to Burnaby Animal Control for more details.

On May 8, the City of Burnaby confirmed its animal control division was reviewing all available evidence.

Since the story was published, another video has emerged on social media showing the same vehicle and licence plate with a dog tethered in the same way.

A person in the video can be heard saying, “Poor guy, he’s just out here… he’s shivering, aw.”

This video, which appears to show the same dog, was filmed on Jan. 7, 2025.

Chris Bryan, spokesperson for the City of Burnaby, said officers are aware of the social media activity, “including videos that appear to show the same vehicle and dog at different times and locations.”

He said officers are coordinating with their counterparts in other jurisdictions.

"This remains an open and active investigation."

'This is cruel'

A Vancouver-based animal rights lawyer watched the video of the incident and questioned why the individuals even have a dog.

“I shook my head,” said Rebeka Breder.

Breder is pleased Good Samaritans called for help and that animal control took action.

"I really do have to commend them; they acted quickly, and the fact that they fined them was fantastic,” she said. "I wish the fine was a bit higher, but $300 is definitely much better than a warning, which is what would have been the case in the past.”

Breder believes this incident is cruel and fits the definition of cruelty.

“The legal definition of cruelty involves distress, causing distress to an animal, not providing adequate shelter, food, water and the necessities for an animal,” she said. “I really do think this is cruel.”

If people don't treat their dog as part of the family and are not prepared to take on the responsibility, don’t get one, she added.

When it comes to criminal charges, Breder doubts any will be laid.

“At the end of the day, it was OK, thankfully, because of the Samaritans,” she said. “Hopefully, these people will learn a lesson, and if they don’t and this happens again, then I do think criminal charges should be laid.”

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation can contact the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.