Conservation organization cheers changes planned for Wildlife Act

Photo: Photo: Mark Hoffman Zebra mussels on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago Beach.

A B.C. conservation organization is calling on the province to adopt amendments to the Wildlife Act that they say will slow the spread of invasive aquatic species.

If adopted, the province would require mandatory inspections of watercraft entering B.C. from elsewhere. In addition, boaters would be required to stop at watercraft inspection stations within B.C. and follow Clean, Drain, Dry procedures, the B.C. Wildlife Federation said in a media release.

The changes are proposed in a miscellaneous statutes act recently introduced in the legislature.

“Anyone who loves fish, pays taxes or drinks water should be concerned about the impact of invasive mussels. We are relieved to see the government take decisive action to increase inspections and educate boaters about the risk of transferring invasive species between water bodies,” BCWF executive director Jesse Zeman said.

The potential impacts of zebra and quagga mussels if they are allowed to take hold are clogged hydroelectric facilities, irrigation systems, and municipal water infrastructure. Their sharp shells can render beaches unusable, the wildlife

Infestations may also lead to declines in rainbow trout, and kokanee salmon. Invasive mussels retain water-borne toxins in their flesh, which exposes the waterfowl and fish that eat to them to illnesses such as botulism. When mussels die in the millions, the stench from their decay renders beaches unusable.

A parasitic infection, whirling disease causes trout and other salmonids to swim erratically in jerky circles, leads to deformities of the spine and jaw, and causes dark patches on the skin near the tail.

BCWF has been pressing for mandatory inspections since whirling disease was confirmed in Kootenay Lake in 2024

“At this point no watercraft should be able to enter B.C. without confirming that it is free of invasive plants and animals, especially the parasite that causes whirling disease and invasive quagga and zebra mussels,” said Zeman.

“Boaters must ensure that they Clean, Drain and Dry their watercraft and trailers, and make sure equipment such as fishing gear, buckets and coolers are free of invasive creatures,” he said.

Others have expressed a stronger view of what's needed.

"Banning recreational boats from the US is what’s needed," Blair Ireland,chair of the Okanagan Water Basin Board said in an interview on the topic last September.

"More efficient checks have been put in, but anyone who travels across the border knows it depends who is there at the time ... closing that border means we wouldn’t have to check and there’s an immense amount of savings there."