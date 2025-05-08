The Who announce final North American tour with Vancouver show

Photo: Live Nation The Who are playing a show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sept. 23, 2025.

This could be the last time Vancouver sees The Who.

The legendary British rock band has announced The Song Is Over, their North American Farewell Tour. The tour will see 16 shows in 14 cities, and Vancouver will be one of those cities.

The band will play Sept. 23, 2025, at Rogers Arena.

The Who were one of the biggest and influential bands of the 20th century, considered one of the leaders of the British Invasion of the 1960s.

Founded in London in 1964, the group were pioneers in rock music and influenced everything from the mod scene to power pop to punk music. They also created the rock opera genre.

Iconic songs of theirs include "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley," and "Pinball Wizard."

Only two of the original Who are still alive: singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend. Drummer Keith Moon passed away in 1978 and bassist John Entwistle died in 2002.

The last time they played in Vancouver was Oct. 21, 2019.

Tickets for the farewell tour will go on sale May 16 at 10 a.m. A presale for members of the Who's fan club.

The Who's The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour

When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23, 2025

Where: Rogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Way

Cost: TBD (Tickets on sale May 16, 2025)