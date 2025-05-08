B.C. farmers asked to register animal locations ahead of fire season

Photo: The Canadian Press Horses that survived a wildfire stand outside a neighbouring home to feed after numerous homes were destroyed by fire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., Sunday July 9, 2017.

British Columbia's Agriculture Ministry is urging ranchers and farmers to register the location of their livestock ahead of wildfire season.

It says registering with Premises ID will ensure emergency responders have access to accurate information on livestock locations in the event of an emergency.

That would allow emergency responders to act quickly during events such as evacuations or disease outbreaks.

The ministry says registering for Premises ID is mandatory in B.C., but is both free and confidential.

It says there are more than 10,000 ranchers and farmers currently registered.

General manager of the BC Cattlemen's Association Kevin Boon calls the tool a "cornerstone" of communication and co-ordination for "livestock welfare and movement."

"As we approach another wildfire season, it is important that we use what we have learned from the previous years of fire events," Boon says in the release.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting there are more than 40 active wildfires burning across B.C., most of which are located in the northeast region of the province.

It says 81 per cent of the fires are human-caused and seven of the fires are burning out of control as of Thursday morning.