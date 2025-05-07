Is a buyer's market emerging in Vancouver real estate?

Photo: Glacier Media Homebuyers may be in luck in spring 2025 with more inventory to choose from, stable home prices and lower borrowing rates compared to a year ago.

Vancouver real estate is shifting in favour of buyers, some experts say, as inventory levels, home prices and interest rates appear to be converging to give buyers a leg up.

Despite being rattled by tariff-induced anxiety, political uncertainty and investment risk, some homebuyers are taking advantage of a sweet spot in the market, especially in the condo and detached segments, according to Adil Dinani.

“With all the inventory building, buyers do have more options. The conditions are really aligning to be more favourable for buyers,” said the principal of the Dinani Group, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services, who also pointed to ongoing cuts to the Bank of Canada’s key rate.

But the confluence of beneficial conditions for some homebuyers may be temporary, Dinani said. The April 28 federal election has now concluded, the hoopla around tariffs has largely subsided and a new trade deal with the U.S. could be forthcoming, he said.

Listings surge

More inventory in the Vancouver region is giving homebuyers more choices and greater room to negotiate.

According to the Greater Vancouver Realtors professional association, the total number of properties listed for sale on the MLS system in Metro Vancouver was 16,207 in April, a 29.7-per-cent increase compared with April 2024 (12,491).

This was also 47.6 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average (10,979).

“Inventory levels have just crested 16,000 for the first time since 2014, prices have stayed fairly stable for the past few months and borrowing costs are the lowest they’ve been in years,” said Andrew Lis, GVR’s director of economics and data analytics, in a statement.

“These factors benefit buyers, and with balanced conditions across the market overall, there’s plenty of opportunity for anyone looking to make a purchase.”

While the overall market does not currently meet GVR’s technical definition of a buyer’s market, Lis told BIV the detached segment is firmly in buyer’s market territory, with a sales-to-active-listings ratio of 9.9 per cent.

Lis said he is “hopeful” that more buyers will surface through the spring and summer, resulting in a more balanced market.

“The sellers are there. They are ready and willing,” he said.

Prices, rates have eased

Ross McCredie, CEO of Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd., said some prospective buyers remain hesitant even as prices stabilize after two decades of sharp growth.

“We’ve had this ever-growing capital appreciation of our real estate,” he said.

“I think what you’re going to see over the next year is just a flattening.”

According to GVR data, the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is currently $1,184,500, representing a 1.8-per-cent decrease over April 2024 and a 0.5-per-cent decrease compared with March 2025.

Meanwhile, lower interest rates have made money cheaper.

Royal LePage’s Dinani said lending rates may be more attractive to some buyers after the Bank of Canada’s key rate descended from five per cent in spring 2024 to 2.75 per cent today.

Luxury market in focus

A buyer’s market has also emerged in luxury real estate, according to Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“Vancouver’s luxury housing market … will remain firmly in buyers’ territory this spring,” said a Wednesday report from the brokerage.

“With ample options, lax competition and prices facing downward pressure, prospective buyers will continue to wield the upper hand.”

According to Sotheby’s, luxury sales above $4 million in the first quarter of 2025 declined by 48 per cent year-over-year to 33 properties sold.

Meanwhile, sales above $1 million in the first quarter declined by 30 per cent year-over-year to 723 properties sold.

“Slow sales velocity is expected to result in a further build-up of inventory, particularly in the condominium segment,” the report said.