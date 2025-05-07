B.C. government appoints former chief justice review festival safety measures

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Mark Carney hugs Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver Kensington, as they visit a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The British Columbia government has appointed a former chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court to report on safety measures for event organizers and police after 11 people were killed in a vehicle attack in Vancouver.

Premier David Eby says Christopher Hinkson has agreed to serve as commissioner to conduct the review "in a very short period of time."

Eby says Hinkson is expected to report back by June 30 to help guide event organizers across B.C. to "maximize safety," while not retreating from the fact that people want to get together and celebrate.

The premier says he knows there is a lot of anxiety from organizers and those planning to attend events this summer and that they have questions about security, so he's glad that Hinkson is willing to take on the job.

Event planner Laura Ballance, who has organized thousands events in B.C., says the Lapu Lapu festival attack is an unimaginable tragedy, but it's also important to understand that such "lone wolf" attacks are difficult to prevent.

She says security and safety have always been the top priority of event organizers, and safety measures also occupy a very large portion of their budgets.