B.C. premier says softwood lumber accord could build "momentum" for U.S. trade deals

Photo: The Canadian Press In an aerial view, logs are seen stacked at Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby says resolving the softwood lumber dispute could create "momentum" for a larger trade agreement between Canada and the United States.

Eby says he and several other premiers pressed that point when they met virtually with Prime Minister Mark Carney for the first time following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Canada and the United States have been without a softwood lumber deal since 2015 and B.C. softwood lumber exporters pay duties of 14.4 per cent with those expected to jump to 34.5 per cent in the fall.

The United States has collected $10 billion in duties so far, but that money remains legally locked up as Canada is challenging the tariffs as unjustified under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

Previous softwood agreements have divided up the money collected, and Eby says both the American government and Canadian producers could benefit from those funds.

Eby says premiers also discussed the film industry and bail reform during their first meeting with Carney following his election.