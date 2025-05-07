Police dog stabbed on Wednesday morning in Richmond

Photo: Richmond RCMP Police dog Rebel was stabbed in Richmond early Wednesday. He was in stable condition and recovery appeared "favourable," said RCMP.

A police dog was stabbed and an air gun discharged in the early morning hours near Westminster Highway and No. 4 Road, shutting down traffic for several hours, according to Richmond RCMP.

Around 2:30 a.m., RCMP received a 911 call from a man in distress.

The man’s location was pinpointed to a rural area just southeast of No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway.

With the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, the man was located, and police tried to engage with him.

During the encounter, the man allegedly randomly discharged an airgun and stabbed the police dog.

The police dog sustained multiple puncture wounds and was transported for emergency veterinary care, which is ongoing.

Following the initial assessment, the dog remains in stable condition and recovery appears favourable, police say.

Police contained the area, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was called in to assist.

The man was safely taken into custody at 7:35 a.m.

Richmond RCMP say they believe this was an “isolated incident” and that there is no ongoing safety risk to the public.

The roads in the area are now reopened.

“Thanks to the quick response of our frontline members, LMD IPDS, and LMD IERT, this event ended with the suspect being taken into custody,” said Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan, Officer-in-Charge of the Richmond RCMP.

“On behalf of our community we would like to thank our integrated teams and recognize the (Police Service Dog) and their handler for their bravery and service.”

“Our teams respond to dynamic situations across the LMD, working closely with our local RCMP detachments and municipal police agencies to keep our communities safe,” said S/Sgt. Derek King, Unit Commander of the police dog service.

“The well-being of our dogs and handlers is of the utmost importance to us. We will be continuing to monitor the condition of the PSD and support the handler.”

Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.