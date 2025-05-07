17-year-old dies after being struck by semi-truck in Duncan

A 17-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a collision at Trunk Road.
Early evidence gathered at the scene indicates that the semi-truck was travelling southbound on the Trans-Canada when it hit the pedestrian, said police.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital and succumbed to their injuries.
A traffic reconstruction specialist was on site to conduct a comprehensive examination and collect evidence, said police.
“Part of the investigation will be to determine the actions of the pedestrian and the semi-truck prior to the collision,” said Corp. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, in a statement.
“However, at this point in the investigation, criminality is not a factor in this incident.”
Police ask anyone with information to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.