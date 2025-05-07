B.C. mountain passes to be hit with wintry weather

Photo: DriveBC Conditions on a section of Highway 3 are expected to be snowy this week.

Winter may technically be in the rear view mirror but its reach is lingering in B.C.'s Southern Interior.

Six special weather statements were issued Wednesday, warning travelers that slick road conditions should be expected tonight and tomorrow as a cold front tracks across the region and brings with it a couple centimetres of snow.

Among the areas where snow is expected are the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merrit; the Okanagan Connector, from Kelowna to Merritt; Highway 3, the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Hope to Princeton via Allison; and the Trans Canada Highway from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass. The Yellowhead Highway, from Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta border is also getting a wintry blast.

"A couple centimetres of wet snow are possible overnight over mountain passes overnight and early Thursday morning as a cold front tracks across the B.C. interior," the national weather agency said in warnings for each of the aforementioned areas.



"Roads may become slippery due to wet snow or slush. Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions."

These conditions may be problematic for motorists who likely have already changed out their winter tires.

B.C. requires winter tires or chains by law on most routes between Oct. 1 and March 31, and through to April 30 on routes that include mountain passes or high snowfall areas.



Road conditions are available at Drive BC.