Driver out to test his engine nabbed going 218 km/h near Ladysmith

Photo: VIA BC HIGHWAY PATROL A BMW was impounded after it was clocked going 218 kilometres an hour near Ladysmith last week.

The B.C. Highway Patrol is warning drivers about testing their vehicles’ capacity after a tune-up.

One motorist who did just that ended up with a $483 fine for excessive speeding — he was going 218 kilometres an hour in a 90 km/h zone — along with a seven-day impound of his BMW and a jump in his insurance premiums.

The 31-year-old Nanaimo man was pulled over about 5 p.m. on April 25 by officers checking speeds on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ladysmith.

“The driver told B.C Highway Patrol that he was testing his new fuel injectors,” said the unit’s Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “We have heard the ‘engine test’ excuse many times. Driving at the speed limit is enough of a test. If you need more speed, go to a racetrack and do it properly.”

He said the B.C. Highway Patrol will be on the road looking to reduce high-risk driving throughout May.

“We hope that people choose to slow down, relax more, and get to their destination safely rather than end up a statistic.”