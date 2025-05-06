B.C. village that welcomed wildfire evacuees denied economic aid

Photo: RDFFG Valemount, B.C., was among the first settlements that welcomed thousands of evacuees fleeing from the 2024 Jasper wildfires. It said Monday funding negotiations with the B.C. and Canadian governments had reached a deadlock.

A B.C. village that took in thousands of Alberta wildfire evacuees, only to face significant economic disruptions, says it has been denied government support.

In a press release Tuesday, the Village of Valemount said its discussions with the provincial and federal governments have “reached a deadlock” and thrown the community’s businesses into economic uncertainty.

An estimated 20,000 people fleeing the Jasper, Alta., wildfires last summer sought shelter in Valemount at the height of the town’s tourism season.

Summer tourist visits dropped by a third as many businesses reported cancelled bookings well into 2025. The direct lost revenue was later estimated to range from between $1 million and $2 million, with indirect losses expected to be even higher, a report commissioned by the village later found.

The village hired an advisory firm to survey and interview the town’s businesses. The results were dire: 70 per cent said that without government intervention, they may not make it through the winter.

In March, Mayor Owen Torgeson led a delegation to lobby the B.C., Alberta and Canadian governments with a request for $1.5 million in support — the amount estimated to see businesses and workers through to the next tourist season.

At the time, Torgeson told BIV that without that money the village could see a massive exodus as people seek work elsewhere.

“It’s a rounding error,” he said of the money.

Evacuees from the 2024 Jasper wildfires seek shelter in Valemount, B.C. | Lianne Abbott/Village of Valemount

In its statement Tuesday, the village said it had approached several B.C. government officials. Speaking on behalf of the government, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Diana Gibson said “this kind of recovery funding was not something that the Province provided nor was it supposed to,” according to the Village of Valemount’s press release.

“At this time, only the Province of Alberta has committed to providing financial support to Valemount, specifically by reimbursing the Village for the costs incurred while hosting evacuees,” the statement added.

BIV reached out to the mayor and the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. Neither of them were immediately available to comment.

Simpcw First Nation Kukpi7 (chief) George Lampreau said that without Valemount, most of his community’s access to health care and other essential services would “essentially cut-off.”

“Valemount is not only critical as a major artery for tourism but also ensuring people have access to the basic care and services they need,” he said in a statement.

Torgeson’s latest statement added that when it comes to economic struggles, no business or community should be prioritized over another.

The village pointed to a $10-million fund B.C. set up to help tree-fruit farming businesses after extreme weather severely damaged crops in early 2024. Like Okanagan fruit growers, businesses in Valemount were also severely impacted by factors outside of their control, the statement said.

“Valemount is only asking for what other industries in B.C. are provided to weather economic downturns,” said Torgerson.