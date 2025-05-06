‘Very odd behaviour’: Truck driver makes illegal, unsafe manoeuvre on B.C. bridge

A truck driver was captured on dash-camera video making an unsafe manoeuvre on the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta and has "acknowledged" their mistake.

On April 25 around 7:20 a.m., a professional transport truck driver was travelling northbound over the bridge near the Annacis Island exit when he noticed the driver.

Petko Ganachev has been a full-time commercial truck driver for 15 years and spends 40 to 65 hours every week on the roadways in the province. He was driving behind the other driver and was giving them a lot of of room.

“I didn’t have to make a panic stop or anything, I had plenty of room to stop and by doing that I can keep myself safe,” said Ganachev.

His dash camera video captures the driver coming to a full stop on the highway and cutting across a solid white line to turn off the exit. A vehicle behind has to brake and quickly move over to the left lane.

"What really struck me is the fact that it was a loaded commercial vehicle doing that. Even cars don't usually stop on the highway to take an exit last minute like that, like they'll cut across last minute, but they don't come to complete stop,” he said.

Ganachev allowed the driver to go in front of him and watched how tight it was for the truck to get into the exit lane.

“It's just very odd behaviour,” he says. “It's just very out of character for any driver, but especially a commercial driver.”

When asked what he thinks happened, Ganachev is left perplexed.

"I want to believe he was just distracted or just zoned out a little bit and realized last minute, but it's hard to say,” he said.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with RCMP’s BC Highway Patrol said there is a reason that crossing solid white lines is illegal under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

"It’s illegal because it’s unsafe, no matter what kind of vehicle you are driving,” he says. "If you miss your exit, wait until you can make a legal turn, pull over and figure out how to get to your destination."

Or, better yet he said, pay full and undivided attention to your driving and you may not miss your exit in the first place.

McLaughlin explained how professional truck drivers are expected to operate at a higher standard, hence, the stricter licensing requirements and regulations, because their heavy vehicles and heavy loads present an extra danger to all road users if they are not operated properly.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit said Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement is reviewing the footage of the driver to determine if further action is required.

In an email response, a spokesperson said "The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is committed to ensuring that all commercial vehicles on B.C. highways operate safely, and unsafe or unexpected behaviour by commercial vehicle operators is taken very seriously.”

Driver formally warned by company

The video of the incident was sent to Abbotsford-based Zinco Transport Ltd. and a spokesperson said in response the company wants to reassure the public they are taking the matter extremely seriously.

"The safety and trust of our community are central to everything we do,” said Yuvi Singh. “We recognize that the behaviour captured in this instance fell short of the standards we expect from drivers in our company."

The driver has been "formally warned" and "he has fully acknowledged his mistake and expressed sincere regret over the incident."

Singh said the driver will be monitored closely.

"He has assured us that he will take greater care moving forward,” said Singh.

According to the company, an internal investigation was done and the driver does not have any prior history of unsafe behaviour or complaints.

"We remain committed to holding ourselves and those representing us to the highest standards. As always, we are actively reviewing our safety protocols and reinforcing them to help ensure incidents like this are not repeated,” said Singh.

BC Highway Patrol encourages anyone who witnesses unsafe driving to call police.