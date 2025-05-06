Veteran Vancouver police sergeant demoted, suspended for sexual harassment

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver on Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered that a Vancouver police sergeant be demoted and suspended without pay for 20 days after admitting he sent inappropriate sexualized messages to female students and fellow officers.

A public hearing into discreditable conduct allegations against Sgt. Keiron McConnell concluded Tuesday in downtown Vancouver, with the adjudicator also recommending the department adopt a "stand alone" policy and training to eradicate workplace sexual harassment.

Retired judge Carol Baird Ellan ruled that McConnell, who will be demoted to first-class constable, will also be required to take counselling and training on proper workplace boundaries with women.

Ellan's ruling said the 35-year veteran officer "had issues respecting or recognizing reasonable boundaries."

"In addition, his behaviour capitalized on his superior position, which afforded him access to these younger individuals for whom, with respect, he might not otherwise reasonably be considered age appropriate, or eligible," her ruling released Tuesday says.

McConnell admitted to sending unwanted texts and Facebook messages to colleagues and criminology students he taught in B.C. universities between 2015 and 2019.

McConnell engaged in "a pattern of inappropriate behaviour with multiple women," and claimed to be "oblivious" of its impact, despite some of his messages indicating he was aware that they crossed boundaries.

Lawyers from the commissioner claimed McConnell's conduct had “a clear complexion of grooming” and that he was “either oblivious to social boundaries, or contemptuous of them.”

Ellan said his behaviour should be "considered predatory," but not as serious as past cases involving "repeated" physical harassment with more vulnerable victims.

She didn't order McConnell to apologize to the seven women involved, but if they're willing, he can meet them to "hear them out" and offer an apology, or provide it in writing to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner to pass on.

McConnell and his lawyer declined to comment after the hearing adjourned.

Ellan said the Vancouver Police Department should work with experts to develop training and a policy on sexual harassment, and ensure complainants are protected from "negative consequences" for speaking out.

Police Complaint Commissioner Prabu Rajan said in a statement after the hearing that "the misconduct admitted by McConnell does not develop in a vacuum."

"We must seek to address any officer behaviour that causes victims not to come forward due to fear of intimidation and retaliation," he said.

Among those who attended the hearing was retired Vancouver police officer Tammy Hammell, who retired and claimed her career was sabotaged after she lodged a harassment complaint but it was ruled to be unsubstantiated.

Hammell said McConnell's punishment of a demotion doesn't go far enough because he could potentially go back to his higher rank in a year.

"Civilians and police officers who are subordinate to him are going to be potentially at risk again," she said after the hearing.

Hammell said police officers need to be held to high standards, and questioned why officers would require further training on sexual harassment.

"We shouldn't need to be taught how to treat people well with dignity," she said.

Former Delta police officer Helen Irvine also attended the hearing. She is one of six plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit launched against B.C. municipalities by female officers who allege they were subject to sexual harassment and discrimination while on the job.

Irvine also said the disciplinary measures against McConnell were inadequate.

"It may all sound great on paper, but this is the same thing that's been happening all along. We're just seeing it now in a public forum," she said. "He's going to get to go back to work with the same people who allowed this to happen in the first place."

"It's not going to change anything," she added.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.