Monday night shooting at Vancouver park leaves one person injured

Photo: Alanna Kelly. Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that took place on May 5, 2025.

An overnight shooting in Vancouver has left a 55-year-old man with serious injuries.

A person called 911 just before 10 p.m. on Monday reporting that someone had been shot and was asking for help.

Vancouver police officers responded to Hawks Avenue and East Georgia Street and found an injured man.

The suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.

Const. Tania Visintin said police believe the man and suspect were meeting near MacLean Park in Strathcona prior to the shooting and it was not random.

The injured man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers will be collecting evidence in the area and are asking anyone with information to call 604-717-2541.