Washington State's Lt.-Gov is in B.C., seeking deeper ties amid trade, Trump turmoil

Photo: The Canadian Press Washington Lt.-Gov. Denny Heck speaks following the state of the state address from Gov. Jay Inslee during a joint legislative session at the Washington state capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Olympia, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson

A political delegation from Washington state is visiting Victoria to try to deepen ties with British Columbia, amid cross-border turmoil triggered by a trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump's annexation talk.

Washington's Lt.-Gov. Denny Heck is heading the delegation and is meeting with members of all B.C. parties in the legislature to set up a new forum on mutual interests such as trade.

Washington is British Columbia's largest trading partner in the United States with 32 per cent of B.C. exports going to the state.

B.C. Minister of State for Trade Rick Glumac says today's meeting is critically important because of U.S. tariffs that are also hurting American families and businesses.

Glumac says British Columbia and Washington State also share many other challenges, pointing to the Columbia River Treaty, which has been the subject of long-running negotiations that have been paused by the U.S. side.

Glumac says he expects that Prime Minister Mark Carney's discussions with Trump will come up in the meeting with Heck.