Tractor-trailer impounded after driver fails roadside sobriety test in Saanich

Photo: FILE PHOTO Saanich police remind all drivers that impaired driving will not be tolerated.

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit who had been reported driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich has lost his licence after failing a roadside sobriety test.

Saanich police pulled the big truck and trailer over about 9 p.m. April 28 travelling eastbound on McKenzie Avenue.

Police said a strong smell of alcohol was coming from the male driver, and two roadside breath tests were done, using different devices each time. Both tests showed the driver was over the legal limit.

The driver’s licence was seized and he was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

Police said the truck was transporting a commercial shipment, so the vehicle was towed to its destination to deliver the goods onboard.

The tractor unit was then impounded for 30 days.

Saanich police said the department is committed to keeping the roads safe and remind all drivers that impaired driving will not be tolerated.