Canucks Twitter/X account gets hacked, posts crypto scam

Canucks account hacked

Daniel Wagner / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 548661

It's been a tumultuous year for the Canucks both on the ice and off the ice.

Now the offseason has added a little bit of drama for the Canucks online.

With the NHL draft lottery just a couple of hours away, the Canucks' account on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — was hacked by entities unknown.

Whie some hockey fans might have taken this opportunity to post fake trades or signings, the hackers instead went with the less subtle approach of blasting the site with crypto scams. To their credit, they went the extra mile by creating a custom graphic for the scam, featuring Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Jake DeBrusk alongside a "$CANUCKS" wordmark.

The hacked Canucks account subsequently posted an Elon Musk deepfake video directing people to a fake Elon Musk website, which appears to be based in Russia.

canucks-twitter-hacked-elon-musk-website

For obvious reasons, one should not visit the site in question.

The Canucks Twitter account went on a posting spree, replying with the same faked video to a couple of tweets by Donald Trump, while insisting that the account was not hacked at all.

canucks-twitter-hacked-nope

Contrary to the above claim that they were not hacked, the Canucks' official public relations account, @CanucksPR, posted that the account has, in fact been compromised.


Unless, of course, the account that was actually hacked is @CanucksPR, and they're lying, trying to prevent Canucks fans from taking advantage of an amazing crypto opportunity endorsed by the world's worst billionaire.

The Canucks have had an interesting offseason, to say the least. The upshot of this latest buffoonery is that Canucks fans got to crack some jokes.


