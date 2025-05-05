Canucks Twitter/X account gets hacked, posts crypto scam

Photo: Canucks/Twitter The Vancouver Canucks' Twitter/X account was hacked on Monday, May 5, 2025.

It's been a tumultuous year for the Canucks both on the ice and off the ice.

Now the offseason has added a little bit of drama for the Canucks online.

With the NHL draft lottery just a couple of hours away, the Canucks' account on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — was hacked by entities unknown.

Whie some hockey fans might have taken this opportunity to post fake trades or signings, the hackers instead went with the less subtle approach of blasting the site with crypto scams. To their credit, they went the extra mile by creating a custom graphic for the scam, featuring Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Jake DeBrusk alongside a "$CANUCKS" wordmark.

Canucks getting crypto hacked on Draft Lottery day. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/DP7D7M7Vzu— arielle (@ellycelly) May 5, 2025

The hacked Canucks account subsequently posted an Elon Musk deepfake video directing people to a fake Elon Musk website, which appears to be based in Russia.

For obvious reasons, one should not visit the site in question.

The Canucks Twitter account went on a posting spree, replying with the same faked video to a couple of tweets by Donald Trump, while insisting that the account was not hacked at all.

Contrary to the above claim that they were not hacked, the Canucks' official public relations account, @CanucksPR, posted that the account has, in fact been compromised.

Please note that the @Canucks Twitter/X account has been compromised. Please disregard any recent posts until further notice. We are working with the platform and the NHL to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) May 5, 2025



Unless, of course, the account that was actually hacked is @CanucksPR, and they're lying, trying to prevent Canucks fans from taking advantage of an amazing crypto opportunity endorsed by the world's worst billionaire.

The Canucks have had an interesting offseason, to say the least. The upshot of this latest buffoonery is that Canucks fans got to crack some jokes.

all this discussion about signing bennett or ehlers.. canucks were worried about the wrong 2FAs pic.twitter.com/eLLltxPQWc— g (@wholegrainne) May 5, 2025

what if paolo is the only one who can do the two factor authentication— bhindi roti w lao gan ma trust me bro ?? (@veewhyayess) May 5, 2025

the hacker not pretending to be a disgruntled aquilini brother and tweeting about how he hates this ownership group is a MASSIVE missed opportunity— sasherwood ?????? (@MacScorevat) May 5, 2025



