Families demand coroner's inquest into death of three Indigenous females in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman stands outside as Justice For Girls staff lawyer, Sue Brown, from left to right, Tatyanna Harrison’s mother, Natasha Harrison, Noelle O'Soup's aunt, Josie August, Chelsea Poorman’s mother, Sheila Poorman, and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, sit during a news conference at Justice for Girls in Vancouver on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The families of three Indigenous females found dead in 2022 in British Columbia are demanding the province launch an inquest into the cases, saying there are many unanswered questions about the deaths.

Sue Brown, a lawyer for the advocacy group Justice for Girls, says it has sent a letter to Public Safety Minister Garry Begg asking for a coroner's inquest into the deaths of Tatyanna Harrison, Chelsea Poorman and 13-year-old Noelle O'Soup.

Brown says the group has a review by an independent forensic pathologist that says Harrison's cause of death should have been ruled as "undetermined" rather than the official finding of sepsis after an autopsy by the coroner.

The body of 20-year-old Harrison was found in Richmond, while Poorman's body was discovered behind an abandoned home in Vancouver and the body of O'Soup was found in the apartment of a sex offender after he died in the Downtown Eastside.

Justice for Girls says Harrison was found partially clothed in an abandoned yacht in dry dock, and investigators initially ruled the death was likely due to an overdose, before a coroner concluded she died of sepsis.

Brown says Harrison's death and disappearance are "highly suspicious" with many unanswered questions, but RCMP have based their findings on the coroner's conclusion and haven't furthered the investigation.

The group asked for a second independent opinion from a well-respected and licensed forensic pathologist into Harrison's death, she says.

"Upon review of the forensic evidence made available to him by the B.C. coroner, the pathologist disagrees with their findings on her cause of death and concluded that there is no compelling evidence that Tatiana died of sepsis."

The B.C. Public Safety Ministry did not immediately provide a response to the request for an inquest into the deaths.

The group's request comes on Red Dress Day, the national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and those in LGBTQ community.