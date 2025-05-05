'Don't panic,' Eby tells B.C. film industry after Trump announces tariffs

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. TV production filming at The Waldorf in Vancouver, B.C.

B.C.’s film industry has found itself in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced plans Sunday to implement tariffs on all films produced outside his country.

His post on social media platform Truth Social stated he has authorized the Department of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to institute 100 per cent tariffs on such productions.

“To the folks in the film industry, don’t panic,” B.C. Premier David Eby told reporters Monday.

He said it was hard to understand how the tariffs would be implemented.

Eby also noted two large-budget American productions filmed in B.C., Shogun and The Last of Us, were recently renewed for additional seasons.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” said Trump’s post, adding other countries are offering incentives to draw studios outside of the U.S.

In a Monday announcement, Canadian Media Producers Association CEO Reynolds Mastin said that although details are far from clear, tariffs will cause significant disruptions and economic impacts on both sides of the border.

“Yesterday’s announcement, and the uncertainty it has caused, underscore the incredible importance of ensuring that Canada has a strong, independent domestic media industry,” he said.

At this point, it isn’t clear how tariffs will impact productions filmed in multiple locations around the world.

Following setbacks like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood guild strikes in 2023, overall U.S. film and television production was down 26 per cent in 2024 compared to 2021, according to production tracker ProdPro.

A survey done on executives regarding preferred filming locations around the world also found that no U.S. location made the top five, with Toronto first, Vancouver third and California sixth, also according to a report by ProdPro.

More to come ...

—With files from the Associated Press