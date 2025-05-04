Luxury sports car caught going more than 70 km/h over the speed limit in Vancouver

Photo: Photo courtesy Vancouver Police Department. The VPD caught a Porsche travelling more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in southern Vancouver.

A driver of a high-end Porsche had their car impounded and must pay a nearly $500 fine after police caught them speeding.

On Twitter/X the Vancouver Police Department's traffic section posted about an incident on May 2, 2025.

Around 10:50 a.m. police recorded a Porsche 911 Turbo S travelling at 122 km/h along Southeast Marine Drive. At the time, the car was in a 50 km/h zone.

"Fined and impounded," reads the post. "Driver said it's a $450,000 car..."

Police also posted some of the ticket, which shows the driver received a $483 fine for "excessive speed."

Remember when we said that our focus in May is High-Risk Driving? Well, 122 km/h in 2500 SE Marine fits that category...especially when it's a 50 km/h zone! Fined & Impounded. Driver said it's a $450K car... #NoNeedForSpeed #GiveItABrake #WeAreOutThere pic.twitter.com/tgnJkusS0n— VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) May 3, 2025





Only a few days earlier, the VPD stopped another Porsche and posted about it.

On April 27, 2025, a Porsche Panamera was pulled over in downtown Vancouver for a variety of issues. In a post, police noted there was no front licence plate, tinted windows, no insurance, and more.

In the end, the driver received more than $900 in fines.

Georgia & Denman, no front plate and tinted windows. Once stopped, discovered no insurance and no BCDL. Over $900 in fines and vehicle towed. We've had 4 pedestrian fatalities this year. Clear vision is a key factor. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XU2TyM7Cnz— VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) April 28, 2025



