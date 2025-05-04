Man armed with knife barricades himself on bus in Delta

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati/Delta Optimist. Bus passengers had to scramble to safety.

A man was taken safely into custody Sunday after having barricaded himself on a transit bus in an industrial area in Delta.

According to the Delta Police Department (DPD), police were made aware of an incident on Annacis Island where a male with a knife had barricaded himself on the bus.

Several passengers and the driver were evacuated, but one was injured.



Lower Mainland District crises negotiators and the LMD Emergency Response Team were called to the scene.



Just after 11 a.m., the male was taken into custody.



