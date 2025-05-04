Squamish's second wildfire of the season sparked Sunday

Photo: Contributed A wildfire was sparked Sunday in the Squamish area.

The second wildfire of the season is burning near Squamish.

The fire, currently 0.5 hectares in size, is listed as out of control. It's located near the Skookum Creek Power Project, about 13 kilometres up the Mamquam Forest Service Road.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is suspected to be human caused.

Pique Newsmagazine reporter Liz McDonald was camping around 15.5 km up the road, with around 20 friends, when a passerby reported the wildfire to her group, shortly after 12 p.m. on May 4.

"We grabbed what we could and evacuated. Shortly after driving down the road, we saw the wildfire at the turnoff for Skookum Creek Power Project," she told The Squamish Chief.

Smoke billowed over a field of brush that was visible from the road.

While the exact cause of the fire has not been released, McDonald said she and her group had heard gunfire Sunday morning and throughout the day on Saturday.

A BC Wildfire Service truck was on the scene around 1:30 p.m., McDonald said.

Squamish's first wildfire of this season was discovered on April 27 in the Brohm Ridge area and was believed to be human-caused.

At its peak, it reached 4.6 hectares in size.

It was declared out on April 30.

Currently, there are 45 active wildfires burning in B.C., five of which were started in the last 24 hours.

Since the 2025 wildfire season began on April 1, there have been 152 wildfires, burning 1,482 hectares of land.

Seven of all wildfires this season were caused by lightning, 143 were human-caused and 14 are under investigation.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.









