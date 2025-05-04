Several 'overwintering' fires are becoming more active in B.C.'s north

Photo: BC Wildfire Service An overwintering fire burns near Fort Nelson on Saturday.

As conditions across British Columbia continue to warm up, some of the massive wildfires that burned in the province's north last season are beginning to become active once again.

Known as “overwintering fires,” these burn deep underground into the organic matter of the forest floor through the winter months, covered by snow, before resurfacing in the spring time.

In a social media post this weekend, the BC Wildfire Service says several overwintering fires in Northern B.C. have become more active and are producing smoke.

Two of the fires that crews are focusing their efforts on include one along Highway 77, north of Fort Nelson, and another along the Fort Nelson River.

“Response officers are assessing whether the fire will stay within last year’s burn area or could spread further. Crews and resources are prepared to respond if the wildfire grows beyond those boundaries,” the BCWS says.

“Travellers along Highway 77 and the Alaska Highway, as well as residents in Fort Nelson and surrounding areas, can expect to see smoke.”

These fires are not currently threatening highways or infrastructure in the area.

These overwintering fires come as crews are also responding to a number of other fires in the northern half of the province that have recently been sparked.