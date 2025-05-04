B.C. Aviation Museum is booming since the arrival of the Martin Mars

Photo: British Columbia Aviation Museum New modular stairways and ramps have been installed on the Martin Mars water bomber this week by SafeTech Scaffolding.

The British Columbia Aviation Museum is experiencing a surge of interest since the arrival of a giant Martin Mars water bomber.

Conal Oldfield, executive director of the non-profit museum on the edge of Victoria International Airport said “everything has doubled.” That includes attendance, revenues, merchandise in the gift shop, demand for meeting and event space, and the volunteer base.

Oldfield said the volunteer-led museum’s latest acquisitions — the Martin Mars last fall and the Cold War-era CF-104 Starfighter jet in 2023 — have been game-changers.

“The new planes have brought a lot of awareness,” said Oldfield. “People are coming to see the Martin Mars and then spending two hours looking at all the other planes we have. Everyone is interested, all ages, it’s quite amazing.”

The latest surge of guests will be coming off cruise ships as cruising companies have now booked 38 buses for tours so far this season. The first loads from Ogden Point are expected this week and volunteers are ready to provide after-hours tours.

Oldfield said attendance is projected to hit more than 70,000 by the end of the year, more than double from 2024.

He said the active volunteer base has grown to 210, when a few years ago it was less than 50, and the number of tour guides now exceeds 80 just to handle the increased volume of guests. The museum’s speaker nights on various aviation topics has also surged,

Museum president Steve Nichol, who was instrumental in landing the Martin Mars and Starfighter, said the aircraft heralded a “new era of interest.”

He said the acquisition of Hawaii Mars from Coulson Aviation was the biggest project in the museum’s history and “took all our human and financial resources.” “But it has also been our greatest success,” said Nichol. “We are getting local and international visitors coming to see the Hawaii Mars. Its presence here has really put us on the international stage. We are now being contacted by other museums asking for our advice. This is heady stuff for a medium-sized museum like ours.”

Nichol said the museum has been asked by other aviation preservation groups how it refurbished the Starfighter jet to such high finish. It’s the result of machine-buffing by volunteer Pat Phillips over the past 18 months.

Nichol said the museum is looking at the possibility of receiving a Snowbird aircraft in the future.

With attendance surging and new aircraft arrivals planned, Nichol said the museum is starting to plan further expansion. “We need a new hangar facility to house the Hawaii Mars and our other aircraft that are outside at the moment,” he said. “But this is an enormous ­undertaking and the effort will dwarf even the arrival of the Mars.”

In the meantime, Nichol said, the museum is upgrading aircraft and displays.

A stairway scaffolding system was installed this week on the Martin Mars. The modular stairs and walkway now allow visitors to enter through the port rear cargo door and then exit through the starboard side and walk along the fuselage on an elevated walkway and under the wing to the cockpit area.

Nichol said he is stepping down as president due to a recent health diagnosis, but will remain active and on the museum’s board. He has served the board for four years and was president for the past two.

“I need a little rest from the 40- and 50-hour weeks,” he said.

Nichol’s replacement is Steve Hale, who was a Royal Canadian Air Force squadron leader for 12 years. Over his career, Hale flew several aircraft, including service with the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War.

Hale went on to fly with Cathay Pacific for 24 years as a senior captain. He arrives as the museum’s new president with an “encyclopedic knowledge of aviation and a passion for the development of the museum,” said Oldfield.

Nichol has been invited to present the Martin Mars journey story at an International Aviation Museums Conference in Ottawa this month, an event sponsored by the National Aviation Museum in Korea. “That’s a pretty high honour when you stack us up against the major aviation museums in the world,” he said.

The B.C. Aviation Museum is home to more than 40 vintage aircraft, and has an impressive collection of art, hundreds of models, propellers, engines, flight suits, radios and mock bombs.

It has a library with more than 9,000 books, collections of flight logs, 700 videos, 30,000 digitized and catalogued photos and reams of historical data.

It has a Memorial Room for fallen airmen, a tribute to the Snowbirds and the B.C. Aviation Hall of Fame, honouring 22 individuals, three organizations and two aircraft — de Havilland’s Beaver and Twin Otter.

A special event to mark VE day is set for May 10 that will feature the museum’s continued restoration of the Avro Lancaster FM 104 bomber.

The museum is at 1910 Norseman Road in North Saanich and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.