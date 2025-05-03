Two projects costing $100M will bring 300 lower-cost housing units to Victoria

Photo: . B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon. GOVERNMENT OF B.C.

Two Victoria developments focused on affordable rentals and supportive housing for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless will provide close to 300 new residences over the next few years, the Ministry of Housing said Saturday.

The projects, one on Pandora Avenue and the other on Discovery Street, are being built with about $100 million in provincial funding, with another $7.4 million coming from the province for annual operating costs.

“We know that different people have different housing needs, and we’re working on every front to help everyone find a place to call home,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon. “During a time of economic uncertainty, these homes will lower rental costs for working people and families while bringing people sheltering outside indoors, so they can have stability, dignity and support they need to move forward.”

Construction is to start this month on the development at 726 Discovery St., which will have 90 studio units — each with a private bathroom— in an eight-storey, steel-frame building.

Residents will receive two meals a day and have access to laundry facilities.

Completion is expected by the middle of 2027, with Our Place operating the site and overseeing a variety of supports such as life-skills training, employment assistance and addiction treatment and recovery services.

“The building will also feature safety measures such as fenced grounds, a single point of entry, 24/7 staffed reception, security cameras and lighting,” the ministry said.

The land, valued at $2.6 million, has been provided by the provincial government.

Our Place chief executive Julian Daly said construction is underway. “This much-needed resource will provide 90 supportive homes for people in Victoria, offering stability and services to help them thrive,” he said. “It’s a vital step forward for those we serve and for access to housing in Victoria. The whole community benefits from this.”

Construction will start soon on the Pandora Avenue project, a 21-storey building at 926/930 Pandora that will replace existing structures.

In their place will be 158 lower-cost rental homes, 47 supportive homes and a community space that is expected to include child-care services.

The project should be done by spring 2029, with the Capital Region Housing Corporation managing the rental homes, and an experienced non-profit operator to be chosen to run the supportive housing.

Housing corporation chair Zac de Vries said his group has joined with funding partners to bring more than 800 new affordable homes to the region since 2019.

“Projects like Pandora show the powerful possibilities of partnership, and the CRHC is excited to get another 158 affordable homes underway in the city of Victoria.”

The City of Victoria is providing $1.2 million for the Pandora Avenue development from its Victoria Housing Reserve Fund.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said the work being done is “a significant step forward as we address our complex housing crisis,” while Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Nina Krieger said the new homes will give families and individuals a place to live that is close to their jobs and support systems.

Since 2017, about 92,000 lower-cost and middle-income homes funded by the province have been completed or are underway, including about 4,120 in Victoria, the ministry said.