Derelict ferry, Queen of Sidney, catches fire in Mission, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The retired BC Ferries vessel Queen of Sidney, which was in operation from 1960 to 2000, is seen moored on the Fraser River, in Mission, B.C., Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

A derelict ferry moored in British Columbia's Fraser River caught fire Saturday.

A statement from the City of Mission says the fire onboard the Queen of Sidney ferry is largely under control but may continue to smoulder for the next couple of days.

A shelter in place order, telling residents nearby to stay inside because of smoke and potential hazardous airborne materials, was lifted Saturday afternoon.

RCMP in Mission say they were notified of the fire around 2 a.m. Saturday and photos online show the boat completely engulfed in flames.

A statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the Canadian Coast Guard was called to the scene and assessments have found no pollution on the water.

On its website the city says the fire is considered suspicious but the RCMP says there is currently nothing to indicate the fire was intentionally set.

"Although due to the hazardous nature of the smoke and the overall condition of the vessel, investigators have not been able to board the former ferry," the police statement says.

The retired BC Ferries vessel was in operation from 1960 to 2000.