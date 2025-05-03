Several significant wildfires have been recently sparked in B.C.'s north

Photo: X.com - @ToddDohertyMP A fire is visible from Highway 97 near Hixon Friday.

Wildfire season appears to have kicked off in parts of northern B.C. in the past 24 hours, with several new significant fires in the area.

While the BC Wildfire Service hadn't posted anything to its X account since November, it posted Friday about five separate fires that crews are now responding to in the northern part of the province.

Friday night, the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George issued an evacuation order and alert for a number of properties north of Hixon, located about 60 kilometres south of Prince George, due to the Naver Creek wildfire burning in the area.

The fire, last estimated to be burning a 70-hectare area, was first discovered Friday and has been exhibiting “aggressive fire behaviour.”

As of Friday evening, 19 BC Wildfire Service firefighters were fighting the blaze, along with helicopters and airtankers. Members of the Hixon Fire Department are also working on the fire.

“Fire behaviour has subsided since sunset, but windy conditions remain, and strong gusts are possible with an approaching cold front,” the BCWS said in an update Friday evening. “Crews will remain on scene overnight to protect nearby infrastructure.

The BCWS warned that “there is a potential for impact to Highway 97” in the area, but as of Saturday morning it remains open, although visibility may be limited due to smoke.

About 72 kilometres west of Williams Lake, a wildfire has exploded to an estimated 550 hectares in size, after it was first estimated at just 20 hectares earlier Friday evening.

Crews on that fire are being supported by heavy equipment and aircraft in the area, and the fire isn't believed to be threatening any structures or infrastructure.

Further north, the 15-hectare Wolverine River wildfire is burning about 12 kilometres southwest of Tumbler Ridge. This is different fire from the ones that took out a fibre optic cable that serviced Tumbler Ridge earlier last week.

As of Friday evening, the BCWS was responding to the blaze with helicopters and airtankers, but the fire was expected to grow due to “site conditions and strong winds from an incoming cold front.”

Fire crews are also dealing with the 56-hectare Fish Creek fire, burning near Fort St. John since Thursday. Despite its proximity to the city, no evacuations are in place at this time.

Crews are also working on the Lames Creek fire, burning an estimated 15 hectares about 40 kilometres northeast of Chetwynd.