More memorial masses planned for victims in Vancouver festival attack

Photo: The Canadian Press People gather for a candlelight march during a vigil on the street where a vehicle-ramming attack occurred at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, on a provincial day of mourning for the victims, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

People in Vancouver and beyond remain in mourning one week after a deadly attack on a Filipino street festival.

The Vancouver archdiocese says on social media that additional memorial masses are being planned to remember the 11 people killed at the Lapu Lapu Day festival last Saturday.

It says events are being planned at the Immaculate Conception church in Delta, B.C., and St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church in Vancouver this morning.

A Tagalog mass is set to be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Delta on Sunday evening, while another event is scheduled for St. Francis de Sales in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday

Archbishop J. Michael Miller told a memorial mass in Vancouver on Friday that the archdiocese has launched an appeal to provide "critical support" for victims and their families, and ensure outreach services are available in the months ahead.

He says a second collection will be made at services this weekend at all 77 Catholic parishes in the archdiocese.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is facing eight charges of second-degree murder, and police have said more are expected.

He appeared Friday in Vancouver provincial court, where a judge ordered a mental health assessment to make sure he was fit for trial.

Lo's next court appearance has been set for May 30.