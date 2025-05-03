Derelict BC Ferry up in flames on Fraser River, prompts air quality concerns

Photo: City of Mission The derelict Queen of Sidney ferry went up in flames early Saturday morning.

An old BC Ferry went up in flames in the Lower Mainland early Saturday morning, prompting concerns about “hazardous emissions” from the fire.

At 4 a.m. Saturday morning, the City of Mission activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to the derelict Queen of Sidney going up in flames. The old ferry was located on the Fraser River, west of Mission.

In the update, the city said Mission Fire Rescue Service and the Ministry of Environment were “actively managing the situation,” but asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

“If you reside in the surrounding vicinity, please remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and turn off any ventilation systems that draw air from outside,” the City of Mission said.

“Public safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to keeping you informed as the situation develops.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The Queen of Sidney was built in 1960 and sailed for four decades, before it was retired in 2000. It was sold to private owners soon after and has sat in the Fraser River near Mission for more than two decades, falling into a state of disrepair.