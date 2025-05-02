B.C. man guilty of aggravated sexual assault tries to fire lawyer

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court

A man convicted of a Vancouver aggravated sexual assault tried to fire his lawyer Friday as preparations proceed for his sentencing.

Gordon James Joseph Leclerc repeatedly interrupted Judge Kathryn Denhoff, Crown prosecutor Brendan McCabe and defence lawyer Jonathan Waddington as he appeared via video.

Leclerc, 74, was charged in June 2022 with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault with a cane in connection with a September 2021 incident.

He entered not guilty pleas to both charges in May 2023.

A conviction was entered on the aggravated sexual assault charge March 18, 2025.

The second charge was dismissed almost exactly a year earlier.

Prosecutor McCabe told the judge the Crown wanted Leclerc seen by a psychiatrist to determine its sentencing position.

That’s when Leclerc began interrupting, saying the lawyers were lying.

“You’re not my lawyer anymore,” he told defence counsel Waddington.

Denhoff stood the court down so Waddington could speak with his client privately.

He did so and the case was put over to May 12.