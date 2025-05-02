VicPD investigates random stabbing near Pioneer Square off Quadra

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after what they’re calling a random stabbing in Pioneer Square near Christ Church Cathedral Thursday evening.
The attack happened in the park in the 900-block of Quadra Street near Christ Church Cathedral and the YMCA just before 6:45 p.m. The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a bald man in his 40s, about five-foot-five, wearing an open brown long-sleeved sweater with no shirt underneath, and loose dark navy pants.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.
To report anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.