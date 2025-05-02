VicPD investigates random stabbing near Pioneer Square off Quadra

Photo: . Pioneer Square on Quadra Street between Meares Street and Rockland Avenue is pictured in this file photo. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after what they’re calling a random stabbing in Pioneer Square near Christ Church Cathedral Thursday evening.

The attack happened in the park in the 900-block of Quadra Street near Christ Church Cathedral and the YMCA just before 6:45 p.m. The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a bald man in his 40s, about five-foot-five, wearing an open brown long-sleeved sweater with no shirt underneath, and loose dark navy pants.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

To report anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.