Judge orders psychiatric tests to see if Vancouver festival suspect is fit for trial

Photo: The Canadian Press Candles burn at a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A judge has ordered that mental health professionals assess whether the suspect in last weekend's Vancouver street festival attack that killed 11 people is fit for trial.

Thirty-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is facing eight charges of second-degree murder, has appeared in Vancouver provincial court on a day of mourning in British Columbia for those killed in last Saturday's vehicle-ramming attack on the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival.

He appeared by video, wearing red prison fatigues and sitting on a blue couch in a white-brick holding cell.

Judge Reg Harris set Lo's next appearance for May 30.

Friday's application hearing and the case are subject to a broad publication ban that Harris says is "to protect the fairness of the trial process."

Harris says the purpose of the ban is not to restrict public information, but to "protect the process going forward."