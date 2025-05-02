Police stop van packed with 10 totes of cannabis in Fraser Canyon

Photo: RCMP This van was stopped in Yale, B.C. last month, packed with cannabis.

A Surrey, B.C. man has been arrested after being caught in a minivan packed to the brim with cannabis in the Fraser Canyon.

The man, 33, arrived at an RCMP check stop on Highway 1 near Yale on April 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Police say an officer speaking to the driver noted an “overpowering” odour of cannabis and ten large storage containers.

“This case illustrates how routine traffic enforcement can also uncover other serious violations,” says Insp. Lori Orstad with BC Highway Patrol.

“In this instance, officers observed circumstances that required further investigation. Under the Cannabis Regulations, a federal licence is required to possess, store, or transport large quantities of cannabis. As the driver could not produce such a licence, he was arrested.”

In all, 33 kilograms of cannabis was seized.

RCMP say the driver of the van is known to police for similar offenses. Criminal charges have not yet been laid.