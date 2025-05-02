Wildfire that forced evacuations in Fort St. John, B.C., not threatening buildings

Photo: The Canadian Press The City of Fort St. John says a wildfire, seen in a Thursday, May 1, 2025, handout image, which prompted evacuations from the city last night is not actively threatening any structures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-British Columbia Wildfire Service,

The City of Fort St. John, B.C., says a wildfire that prompted evacuations last night is not actively threatening any structures.

But in an update posted at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, it says the blaze is moving beyond the Community Forest into the Peace River Regional District.

The BC Wildfire Service's latest update indicates the out-of-control blaze was discovered Thursday and spanned an estimated 0.56 square kilometres as of 8:32 p.m.

The suspected cause of the fire is human activity.

The service says crews armed with helicopters and airtankers are on site working alongside the Fort St. John, Taylor and Charlie Lake Fire Departments.

The city has not said how many people were evacuated.