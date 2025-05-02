Help rescue abandoned, hurt Okanagan animals through annual charity raffle

Photo: OHS One of six puppies recently found abandoned and rescued through the Okanagan Humane Society.

There is just one week to go to buy a raffle ticket and support the rescue of local animals.

The annual Okanagan Humane Society Raffle to Rescue Animals is hoping to hit their target of $75,000 raised through raffle tickets, proceeds from which go right back into their many rescue initiatives.

“We have a great raffle this year with amazing prizes including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, a custom diamond paw pendant, a wine weekend at Spirit Ridge and cash,” said Romany Runnalls, OHS president, in a press release issued Friday.

“You can buy tickets for the raffle but also make a donation for a tax receipt and we had two generous donors step forward to match the first $15,000 in donations!”

Last year, OHS helped more than 4,150 animals. They are likely to hit that number again in 2025 or even surpass it, as the need has never been greater.

“We get calls 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. We do our best to answer the calls, return the emails and help every animal we can, we try to be available, and solutions based to support people and the animals,” Runnalls said.

A recent call came from a Good Samaritan who found a box filled with tiny puppies, discarded like trash on the side of a country road.

Hours later, one more little soul was found nearby, trembling and alone.

"It’s a heartbreaking sign of the times with the cost of living and veterinary costs are soaring, shelters saying no and some feel they have nowhere to turn," Runnalls said.

Thankfully, OHS helped ensure this story did not end in tragedy. The puppies got a second chance, and they are growing stronger every day.

Because of the compassion of a passing Good Samaritan—and the dedication of an OHS volunteer foster—these puppies were given a second chance. Now, wrapped in warmth and love, they're growing stronger each day, tails wagging, eyes bright with the promise of a better tomorrow.

This is just one example of the powerful actions the team of rescue and foster volunteers and more than 40 veterinary partners throughout the Okanagan Valley achieve every day.

“There are so many people involved to save lives in the Okanagan and that is what makes OHS different. Our rescue work is done by volunteers, our fosters are volunteers, we have many veterinary partners and a low-cost foster model so more of our donor dollars go directly to the animals,” Runnalls said.

The charity relies entirely on support from the community to do their work, and the raffle is one way to help.

For more information and to grab your raffle tickets before it's over, click here.