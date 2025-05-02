Girl missing after following dog into wooded area in Chilliwack, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Mounties in British Columbia are looking for a seven-year-old child who went missing in Chilliwack on Thursday after following her neighbour's dog into a wooded area.

They say the girl was last seen around 4 p.m. on the 50800 block of Winona Road.

Police describe the girl as Caucasian, four feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes, saying she was wearing all pink clothing when she disappeared.

The RCMP say an air and ground search of the area is currently underway.

Const. Bradley Holditch confirmed in an interview that the girl was still missing as of Friday morning, and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

Holditch says police are asking the public to stay out of the zone where they're working, as the search is taking place on difficult terrain in a heavily wooded area.

"The public coming in that are not trained will hamper the investigation at this time," he says.