VicPD thanks girl visiting from Denmark for reporting gun in water

Photo: VICTORIA POLICE A 12-year-old visitor from Denmark spotted this handgun, which turned out to be a replica, in the waters of the Inner Harbour.

Victoria police are thanking a 12-year-old visitor from Denmark after she spotted what she believed was a real firearm in the water at the Inner Harbour and reported it to police.

“Thankfully, it turned out to be a replica, but we commend Wela for recognizing a potential safety concern and reporting it to police,” police said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saanich police responded to a report of a person with a firearm Thursday morning who turned out to be carrying a lighter that looked like a gun.

Police said it was a reminder to the public that all firearm calls create an elevated risk to the public and require a priority response from police.

“They must be treated as real until proven otherwise,” police said. “Leave your replicas at home.”