BC Ferries' Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo sailings to become reservation-only

BC Ferries is introducing changes to two of its routes out of Horseshoe Bay in coming months in anticipation of terminal reconstruction set to start this fall.

With "major reconstruction activities" set to decrease vehicle space inside the terminal by about 25 per cent, BC Ferries says it's introducing changes "to support smoother travel this summer and to prepare for upcoming construction."

For Bowen Island, this means the ferry will be licensed to carry up to 600 passengers and crew on "select sailings," starting in mid-May. The Queen of Capilano's current capacity, according to the BC Ferries website, is 457. Crew numbers also affect licensing.

For the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay (Nanaimo) route, it will be reservation-only in the island-bound direction starting in the fall. There will be no options to drive up, though some space will be available for Medical Assured Loading and emergency responders, says BC Ferries. The change is only in one direction, and is "designed to prevent traffic from backing up onto the highway." Foot passengers will still be able to travel in both directions without bookings.

Out of its Tsawwassen terminal, BC Ferries is introducing a daily 4:30 p.m. sailing to Departure Bay starting June 19 (boats out of Tsawwassen usually go to Duke Point outside of Nanaimo rather than the downtown Departure Bay).

More details about the changes are in development and are to include "targeted engagement" through BC Ferries' "Let's Connect" engagement framework, said the news release, also highlighting the Easter weekend highway lineups as evidence that, "The need for change is clear."

BC Ferries says it's developing a technology to simulate traffic movement through Horseshoe Bay during the construction phases so as to "allow the team to test different scenarios, plan effectively, and make informed decisions that help maintain a smooth and safe customer experience throughout the project."