Vancouver festival attack suspect to appear in court on Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Filipino community gather at a memorial site for the victims of an incident where a car drove through a crowd killing multiple people in Vancouver, Monday, April 28, 2025. Tents from the Lapu Lapu festival remain up behind police lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The suspect in the street festival attack that killed 11 people in Vancouver will appear in provincial court in the city on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo had previously been scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

But Damienne Darby with the British Columbia Prosecution Service says Lo's lawyer requested the appearance be moved ahead.

She could not confirm the nature of Friday's appearance.

Lo faces eight counts of second-degree murder after allegedly driving an SUV through a crowd of people at the Lapu Lapu Day street festival on Saturday, leaving 11 people dead and dozens injured.

The court appearance will take place a few hours before a planned mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver, part of a provincial day of remembrance and mourning for the victims.

Premier David Eby, who is expected to attend the mass, says the day of mourning gives people time to reflect on those who died and show solidarity with the Filipino community.