Wildfire forces evacuations in Fort St. John

A wildfire is forcing tactical evacuations in Fort St. John.

CJDC reports police are going door-to-door north of Fish Creek park telling residents to leave.

The fire, suspected to be human caused, is about 20 hectares in size.

We are supporting the Fort St. John Fire Department in responding to the Fish Creek wildfire,” said the BC Wildfire Service, per the local TV station.

“BC Wildfire Service crews, helicopters, and airtankers are on site and working alongside the Fort St. John, Taylor, and Charlie Lake Fire Departments.”

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. near Northern Lights College in the Fish Creek Community Forest, putting up a large plume of smoke.