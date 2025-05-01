Tumbler Ridge RCMP loses communications as wildfire burns fibre optic cable

Photo: BCWS A wildfire near Dawson Creek has taken out communications from the Tumbler Ridge RCMP.

A cluster of wildfires burning in Northeast B.C. has taken out communications to the Tumbler Ridge RCMP detachment.

The police force announced Thursday that the Tumbler Ridge fibre optic cable has been destroyed by fire.

“All telephone, cell phone, radio and internet connections are unavailable,” RCMP said.

“Anyone in the area, or travelling through, who require police assistance will need to physically attend the RCMP detachment to report any issues. It is not known when the repairs will be made.”

The BC Wildfire Service says it is responding to the fires about 30 kilometres southwest of Dawson Creek.

“Warm, dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity,” the agency said, explaining that two wildfires have now merged into one 35-hectare blaze.

“Ground crews are actively working to contain the fire, with support from helicopters,” BCWS said.

“Southwest winds are pushing the fire toward Highway 52 North, and there is potential for impacts to the roadway.”