Teen who lost family in Lapu Lapu festival attack thanks strangers for their kindness

A Vancouver teenager who is the only survivor of his family after his father, stepmother and five-year-old sister were killed during the Lapu Lapu festival attack is thanking strangers for their kindness.

On April 26, a lone driver allegedly drove a black Audio SUV and rammed through a crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu festival, killing 11 people and injuring more than two dozen people.

Friends and families have created GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for funeral services, time off work, and supporting loved ones. More than $1 million has come in, according to GoFundMe.

The 11 people killed ranged in age from five to 65. Police believe the number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks.

Andy Le, 16, appears on video, thanking everyone who has donated to his GoFundMe campaign.



“From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much. I truly appreciate each and every one of you,” Le says on the video.

Richard Le, 47, his wife Linh Hoang, 30, and five-year-old daughter Katie Le were killed.

Le decided to stay home and work on his homework instead of going to the festival.

The fundraiser has raised more than $542,600 for Le. He’s now being supported by extended family.

"I know that many other families are hurting, too, which is why I like to donate $266,000 to the other victims from my GoFundMe campaign,” says Le.

Le said he wants to continue living with his grandparents who have helped raise him and truly love him.

"Thank you all so much for your support," says Le.

His father Richard was a badminton and tennis coach and devoted his life to teaching young people the values of sportsmanship and team spirit.

He also worked as a real estate professional.

Le’s stepmother Linh is remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit.

Katie, one of the youngest victims, was about to graduate from kindergarten.

"She was vibrant, joyful, and full of life,” says the fundraiser.