Group banished from Haida Gwaii in wake of man's death by vehicle

Photo: Photo/Crystal J T Kennedy In April 2025, following the death of Luke Pearson in Skidegate, a house associated with the accused was allegedly demolished.

Tensions have risen on Haida Gwaii following the death of Luke Pearson.

Tyson Young was charged with second-degree murder on April 25 after he allegedly ran down Pearson with a vehicle on April 22. Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the RCMP confirmed Young remains in the custody of BC Corrections until the matter concludes or he is granted bail in the Supreme Court.

The incident, which took place on Haida Gwaii, has led to a series of protests and incidents of solidarity from other First Nations communities, with many northwest B.C. residents expressing their anger over what they perceive as growing drug-related issues and violence in the region.

Videos shared on local Facebook groups show residents of Haida Gwaii protesting outside the accused's home on April 25, expressing their disapproval with accusations of longstanding involvement of associates of Young in the drug trade on the island.

Ellis Ross, the recently elected MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, took to Facebook to acknowledge residents of Haida Gwaii had expelled a group of people for their alleged involvement in the drug trade in the archipelago. He says the residents have "shunned" or "ostracized" these people from the community.

"Haida people have said enough is enough... What the Haida are doing should be a wake-up call," said Ross.

Multiple posts on social media indicate that after being shunned, seven individuals have allegedly fled the island and are on the move. Northwest B.C. residents also posted on Facebook that the Gwaalagaa Naay Corporation announced the banishment of these individuals. Gwaalagaa Naay Corporation is the economic development agency in Skidegate, owned by the Skidegate Band Council.

More than 100 local businesses also banned them from using their premises, according to other social media posts.

Similar social media posts indicate the confiscation and demolishing of homes occupied by the group followed. The situation escalated and became regional on April 29, as they reportedly exited Haida Gwaii and travelled by ferry to Prince Rupert with their belongings in tow.

However, they were met with a cold reception at the Prince Rupert terminal, where numerous people had gathered, drumming and holding banners saying "Justice for Luke" and "In Solidarity with Haida Gwaii" to protest their arrival. Videos shared in local Facebook groups depict this dramatic moment, during which the protesters expressed their opposition to allowing the individuals to remain in the community.

The situation sparked further demonstrations along the Highway 16 corridor with First Nations communities in Terrace, Kitwanga, Gitsegukla, Burns Lake, Prince George, and others indicating solidarity. In numerous online videos, residents gather on the roads, drumming and waving signs to make it clear that the individuals from the banished group are unwelcome in their communities. Hashtags such as #Justice4Luke have gone viral.

There is a larger movement within Haida Gwaii to distance itself from the drug trade, with many residents demanding action and change.

The group involved in the controversy has reportedly continued their journey east, with their last known destination being McBride, B.C.

Ellis Ross, on Facebook, urged that the situation be viewed as a turning point.

"We've always had social issues, but I've never seen something as bad a fentanyl laced with cocaine, heroin, marijauna... The Haida people themselves, the citizens are taking control of the situation... The Haida are demanding change. It's the people that are rising up."

Currently, the group's future remains uncertain, as their movement through B.C. has been met with resistance from numerous communities, sparking widespread debate about the balance between community action and due process in addressing issues of crime and safety.

Niisii Guujaaw was Pearson's fiancée and a resident of Haida Gwaii.

"His life was stolen by evil people in a senseless act with no reason, and our hearts are forever broken," said Guujaaw.

"Luke was a proud uncle, loyal friend, a devoted and caring son, brother, and cousin, and loving partner. He was born and raised in Skidegate, Haida Gwaii, a member of the Juus Eagle Clan, and loved his home more than anything."

"I don't want to speak to [the accused's] involvement to the drug trade, but it's very important to me that the media is clear that Luke was not involved in drugs or [the] drug trade in any way. He has been a university-trained marine mechanic for his whole adult life," said Guujaaw.

"He loved exploring with his puppy, fishing, helping others, learning how to build and fix things, and spending time with his loved ones."

Note: Much of the information in this story has been sourced from citizen posts and videos shared on social media platforms. The Council of the Haida Nation, Skidegate Band Council, and the RCMP have not yet responded to requests for comment by Black Press Media. They said they will release additional information next week.