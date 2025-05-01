No injuries reported after multiple train cars derail Thursday near Field

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - The Transportation Safety Board is deploying investigators to a trail derailment near Field

Several CPKC train cars came off the tracks near Field early Thursday morning.

A CPKC spokesperson confirmed multiple cars came off the track about 12 kilometres west of Field at about 4:30 a.m.

"There were no injuries," said Terry Cunha, company spokesperson. "Eight empty auto rack rail cars used to carry finished vehicles are involved."

He said none of the cars that derailed were carrying dangerous goods.

"CPKC crews are on site and more personnel and equipment are responding to the scene to begin a clean-up this morning," Cunha said. "The cause of the derailment is under investigation."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a team of investigators has also been deployed to investigate the incident.

The TSB said the investigative team will gather information and assess the incident further when they arrive.