CPKC back on track near Field following Thursday morning derailment

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

The CPKC line near Field has been repaired and reopened following a derailment early Thursday morning that saw several cars come off the tracks.

CPKC spokesperson Terry Cunha said the line is now open following the derailment, which happened at around 4:30 a.m.

"The line was cleared of the derailed cars late this morning and the rail line reopened after repairs and safety inspections," he said.

"CPKC crews will remain on site to continue the removal of the involved cars."

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation and a team of Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigators have been deployed to gather information.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no dangerous cargo was involved.

ORIGINAL: 9:37 a.m.

Several CPKC train cars came off the tracks near Field early Thursday morning.

A CPKC spokesperson confirmed multiple cars came off the track about 12 kilometres west of Field at about 4:30 a.m.

"There were no injuries," said Terry Cunha, company spokesperson. "Eight empty auto rack rail cars used to carry finished vehicles are involved."

He said none of the cars that derailed were carrying dangerous goods.

"CPKC crews are on site and more personnel and equipment are responding to the scene to begin a clean-up this morning," Cunha said. "The cause of the derailment is under investigation."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a team of investigators has also been deployed to investigate the incident.

The TSB said the investigative team will gather information and assess the incident further when they arrive.