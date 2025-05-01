Outdoor recreation economy rivals oil and gas in Canada, new report shows

Photo: Photo by Marcos Hlace. Dr. Nat Knowles at Protect Our Winters Canada townhall event in Whistler, April 6, 2025.

How do you put a price on a hike? Not the value of the soil under towering Douglas firs, nor the years it takes for these giants to soar above your head, nor the tonnes of carbon they quietly capture. More likely, you think about the health, the friendships, and the moments of joy nature freely offers.

But the numbers matter, too—and according to Protect Our Winters (POW) Canada, outdoor recreation’s contribution to the economy is bigger than many realize.

In a first-of-its-kind national report, POW Canada estimates the outdoor recreation economy generates $101.6 billion annually, directly supports 1,096,849 full-time jobs, and rivals industries like agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and pharmaceuticals. It's nearly on par with the oil and gas sector, which generates $139.2 billion.

“The biggest fact that came out is the pure size of the outdoor recreation economy,” Anik Champoux, programs and marketing director of POW told Pique in a recent interview. “So it's $101.6 billion in the comparison with other industries, like as an example, oil and gas is $139 billion. We're almost the same size, bigger than forestry, bigger than agriculture, bigger than fisheries, bigger than pharmaceuticals.”

Despite this, outdoor recreation isn’t formally recognized as a standalone economic sector in Canada, unlike industries like energy or agriculture. “It's not seen as a category yet. So that was kind of our hope with this report,” she said. “We actually think that it's much larger, but we wanted to be certain with our numbers.”

The study covers 23 recreation industries, including hiking, skiing, climbing, snowmobiling, and kayaking. But because of gaps in available data, 13 activities—such as tent camping, trail running, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and tobogganing—were excluded, meaning the true number is likely higher.

Beyond GDP: outdoor recreation as health-care and reconciliation

While the dollars and cents are impressive, POW points out outdoor recreation’s impact extends far beyond the economy.

The report highlights outdoor recreation’s role in creating healthy, thriving communities. It cites research suggesting participation can reduce Canada's public health-care costs by $3.9 billion to $23 billion annually.

It also ties outdoor recreation to reconciliation. "The outdoor recreation industry has a long history of directly and indirectly contributing to the displacement and exclusion of Indigenous peoples across Canada," the report notes. Building inclusive, Indigenous-led tourism and recreation businesses is one way the sector can support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 92.

Town hall tour highlights Whistler's priorities

The economic report is fuelling POW’s town hall tour, which stopped in Whistler April 6. The idea, explained POW’s representatives, is not just to share findings but to listen to communities.

“We know that 50 per cent of emissions can be controlled by municipalities, and in this time of federal elections, all the kind of turmoil that's happening, I think we sort of understood that people are just wanting to know what to do,” Champoux said. “Coming down to a grassroots level and really focusing on things that you can have impact on, we thought would be really compelling.”

At the Whistler event, public transit emerged as a major concern. “What came out of Whistler specifically is public transit and addressing transit, transportation issues in the [Sea to Sky] region,” said Dr. Nat Knowles, climate scientist at POW. She pointed out that transportation and affordable housing are both connected to climate change. “If housing is not affordable, more people are being pushed out of the community to Squamish or elsewhere, which puts more pressure back on transportation.”

Climate emissions from tourism also loom large. Knowles explained tourists arriving by car from Washington state generate far fewer emissions than long-haul visitors from places like Australia, despite bringing similar economic benefits. “The amount that people spend on travel actually gets counted inside economic impact sometimes, but the emissions are very different,” she said.

Climate instability threatens the foundation

Climate change is already reshaping the outdoor recreation economy. Knowles referred to Whistler’s precarious freeze line, noting “a quarter of a degree can be the difference between rain and snow and where that freezing level is lying.”

She also warned of cascading impacts: reduced snowpack, droughts, wildfires, flooding and landslides—all harder to predict and prepare for. “The increasing unpredictability of both weather and these cascading impacts,” she said, pose real threats to communities and businesses dependent on stable conditions.

Glacier loss is another additional concern for Whistler and the Sea to Sky, as glaciers feed rivers and hydro dams crucial to both ecosystems and energy.

Speaking the language of policymakers

While the outdoor recreation sector has always known its broader value, POW hopes this report gives it new political weight. “This is like us being able to speak the language of the economy,” Champoux said. “There's so much value beyond just dollars and cents.”

Champoux and Knowles emphasized outdoor recreation brings quality jobs, healthier communities, and a deep connection to nature that numbers alone can’t capture. Still, the ability to show the federal government a billion-dollar figure—and one million jobs—could be a powerful tool.

To bolster their voice, POW is encouraging Canadians to become members. “That's our clout when we work on policy or meet with government officials,” Champoux said. “Having more supporters just helps with your clout for government influence.”