BCWS urging B.C. Interior residents to refrain from open burning amid period of elevated fire risk

Photo: BCWS The BC Wildfire Service says strong winds and warm temperatures expected on May 2 will create an elevated risk of fire.

The BC Wildfire Service is urging people to not conduct any open burning over the next couple days in the B.C. Interior due to elevated fire danger.

In a news release, BCWS said temperatures are expected to climb starting May 1, which will dry out fine fuels and make them susceptible to ignition.

Forecasters are also anticipating strong southerly winds of 40 to 60 km/h on Friday, ahead of an approaching cold front.

“These warm, dry and windy conditions may continue through to Saturday, May 3. Please check your local weather forecast and avoid open fire use until these conditions have passed,” BCWS said.

“Human activity is the leading cause of wildfire in spring across B.C. Please do your part to help reduce the risk of wildfire.”

A wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone or though the BCWS app.

More information on open fire and safe burning is available online.